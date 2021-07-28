Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.51

Shares of Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.51 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 155.74 ($2.03), with a volume of 922820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($2.00).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £662.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

