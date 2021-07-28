Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,137. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

