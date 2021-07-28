Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after buying an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 17,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,283. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54.

