Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 45,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $6,013,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.34. 77,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

