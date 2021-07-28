Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,921. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

