Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.