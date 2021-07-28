Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 272,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

