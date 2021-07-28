Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 5,473 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 56.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. 297,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $341.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

