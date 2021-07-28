Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

