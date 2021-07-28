Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.27.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.10. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.