Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.27.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WSO opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.10. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
