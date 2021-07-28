WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 378.6% in July

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 378.6% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

