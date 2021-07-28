Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,200 shares, an increase of 1,217.1% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Weidai stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Weidai during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weidai in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

