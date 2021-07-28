Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WCUI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get Wellness Center USA alerts:

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.