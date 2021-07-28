Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WCUI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Wellness Center USA has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Wellness Center USA
