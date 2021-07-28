Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $86.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

