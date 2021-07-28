WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

