Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 262.1% in July

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 262.1% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.