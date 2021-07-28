Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

