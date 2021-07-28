Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.