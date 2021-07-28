Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

