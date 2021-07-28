Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Despite rapidly changing market conditions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, operational excellence initiatives, solid momentum in U.S. housing, and solid repair and remodel demand bode well. Initiatives to boost financial flexibility enabled it to generate solid cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. The company delivered strong performance across businesses despite uncertain lumber and resin market as well as extreme weather in February. Notably, the company continues to focus on operational excellence and expects another $50-$75 million improvement across businesses in 2021. However, industry competition might restrict its growth in the quarters ahead. Rising costs and stiff competition also add to the woes. Shares of Weyerhaeuser have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of WY opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

