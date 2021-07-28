William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $107.63 on Monday. RLI has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,964,000 after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,812,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

