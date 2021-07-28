William Blair Weighs in on ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $223.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.