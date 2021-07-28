William E. V. Matthews Buys 1,000 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of South State stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in South State by 17.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in South State by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in South State in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

