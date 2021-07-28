William E. V. Matthews Buys 1,000 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of South State stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in South State by 17.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in South State by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in South State in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in South State by 10.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,260,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
