Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.79 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLTW. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

