Wing (WING) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.77 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, Wing has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $16.92 or 0.00042488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,927,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,802,546 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

