Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Wingstop stock traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.42. 14,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 168.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.