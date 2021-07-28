Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

