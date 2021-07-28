Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 13,680 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

