Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRDLY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldline currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

