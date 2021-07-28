Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRDLY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Worldline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldline currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

