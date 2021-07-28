Wownero Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $16,363.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

