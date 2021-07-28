W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,792,230 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.54% of W&T Offshore worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

