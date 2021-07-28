Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,048 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,725,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,177. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

