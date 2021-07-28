xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Tops $508,164.66

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $508,164.66 and $9,331.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,612,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,794 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

