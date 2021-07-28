Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 15,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,892. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Xerox has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $26.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

