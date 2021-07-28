Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

