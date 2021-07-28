Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

