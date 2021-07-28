Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YAMCY stock opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

