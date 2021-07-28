YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $117.02.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.