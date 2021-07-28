Ycash Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $4,436.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00117278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00139612 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,399,538 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.