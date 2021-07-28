Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.57 Million

Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $456.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.64 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,560,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $475.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.77.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

