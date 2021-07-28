Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $369.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.80 million and the highest is $376.60 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

DSKE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 192,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,973. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

