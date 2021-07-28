Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $252,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 44.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.