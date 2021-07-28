Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $159.23 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $671.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.