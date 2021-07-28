Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $8,473,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 484,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

