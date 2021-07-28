Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,970. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 737.00 and a beta of 2.11.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.