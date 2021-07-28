Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,733. The company has a market cap of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.