Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,733. The company has a market cap of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.