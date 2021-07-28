Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

APDN stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

