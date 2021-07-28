Zacks: Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce $4.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post $4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.28.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

