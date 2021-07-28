Zacks: Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($1.03). MercadoLibre reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 108.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $56.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,636.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.77. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,279.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

