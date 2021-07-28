Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.49. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

